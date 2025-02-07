Avatar star Sam Worthington called his James Bond audition "awful" but fans disagree after it leaks online

Sam Worthington was among the stars auditioning for James Bond back in 2005, and his screen test has now been released online. Shared by a YouTube channel alongside Henry Cavill's ill-fated Bond audition and The Boys actor Antony Starr's take on 007, the new video sees Worthington tackle some dialogue from Goldeneye.

In the seven-minute clip, the Avatar actor gives his version of iconic lines like "Martini, shaken not stirred" and "Bond, James Bond" as well as doing a few run-throughs of the same scene. The audition was for the part of the super spy in Casino Royale, when a new Bond took on the mantle from Pierce Brosnan. The role ultimately went to Daniel Craig.

Worthington has previously spoken about auditioning for the role, revealing that he thinks it wasn't his best work. Per ComicBook.com, Worthington recounted the experience on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa back in 2023.

"I did go for Bond. I went and did the audition with Martin Campbell, who ended up directing Casino Royale," he recalled. "You walk in, there’s the girl in the bed, you charm her. I could get the killer of Bond down. I just couldn’t get the charm. I couldn’t charm her. The suit didn’t fit, man."

Worthington then added: "I tried to do a British accent. I did say to them I wanted to wear the white tuxedo like Roger Moore. I wanted to bring back kung fu chops, and they looked at me like I was crazy." He then pointed out: "It was awful. I sounded like Dick Van Dyke from Mary Poppins. I remember Martin going, 'Just do your normal voice, it’s all cool, man.'"

Fans of the star disagree though, with plenty of positive comments on the YouTube video. One wrote: "Really good actually… The best out of them all on here from 2005" while another pointed out: "He has a natural charisma and interesting body language." A third added: "Everyone starts somewhere. Worthington may not have qualified as Bond, but he does demonstrate a lot of good potential."

The same YouTube channel, Ron South, has released screentests for Cavill, Starr, and Pride and Prejudice actor Rupert Friend. According to his YouTube description, he found the tapes in a recycling bin at a movie studio.

