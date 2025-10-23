Welcome to Derry showrunner confirms his Friday the 13th spin-off show Crystal Lake has wrapped

IT: Welcome to Derry showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has confirmed that his new horror show, a spin-off of Friday the 13th titled Crystal Lake, has wrapped filming.

"CRYSTAL LAKE wrap party was epic! I'm madly in love with and totally in awe of this stellar bunch of artists and humans," Kane wrote in the caption to a post on Instagram. "A fella couldn't ask for a more talented and wonderful group of collaborators. S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted. More please and thank you." Check it out below.

Crystal Lake stars Linda Cardinelli as Pamela Voorhees, mother of Jason Voorhees. In the original movie (spoiler alert), Pamela was the killer, taking revenge on the irresponsible camp counselors who murdered her son at Camp Crystal Lake. At the moment, it's unclear if the new show will follow this same plotline or not, since the show is described as a prequel. The series is on the way from A24 and is set to debut on Peacock.

As for IT: Welcome to Derry, that show, a prequel to the IT movies based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, is coming to HBO this October 26. Along with Kane, Jason Fuchs showruns, while Andy Muschietti returns to direct multiple episodes and executive produce.

"Welcome to Derry is a supremely confident and well-realized step back into the history of Stephen King's cursed town and killer clown. Nobody is safe in this blood-soaked prequel to Andy Muschietti's movies. Even so, it can't escape a sense of over-familiarity as Pennywise stalks another gang of unlucky kids," reads our 3-star IT: Welcome to Derry review verdict.

Crystal Lake doesn't yet have a release date.