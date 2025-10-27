The next episode of Stephen King prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry will hit air two days earlier this week, just in time for Halloween

Good news Stephen King fans, you won't have to wait a full week to see the next episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, as episode 2 will now air two whole days earlier.

In celebration of Halloween, HBO will release IT: Welcome To Derry episode two on Friday October 31 at 12:00am PT/ 3:00am ET on HBO., as announced in a press statement. That's right, you'll get to spend Halloween night with Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the killer clown.

However, in case you are out trick-or-treating, you don't have to worry. The episode will also air at its original allotted time on Sunday, November 2 at 6:00pm ET/ 9:00pm PT. Following episodes will air weekly on Sundays as usual. For the full rundown, see our IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule.

It is not clear at this point whether or not the episode will be released on Halloween in the UK too. For now, it is expected that Welcome to Derry episode 2 will hit UK channel Sky and streaming service Now on Monday November 3 at 2:00am GMT.

Based on Stephen King's '80s horror novel IT, Welcome to Derry winds the clock back 27 years before showrunner Andy Muschietti 2017 movie IT, and sees Pennywise cause havoc in the town of Derry in the '60s. The prequel series follows a young family who move to Derry, only to find that the town is plagued by disaster and murder.

The first bloodbath episode aired on Sunday October 26 and scared audiences silly, and even included a few Stephen King Easter Eggs. However, judging by the IT Welcome to Derry red-band trailer, it looks like there is much more gore to come. We won't spoil too much for you here, but if you haven't seen the premiere yet, make sure to read our IT: Welcome to Derry review first.

IT: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Skarsgård.

IT: Welcome to Derry airs weekly on HBO and HBO Max in the US, and on Sky and Now in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best HBO Max shows, and keep up with upcoming Stephen King movies and shows.