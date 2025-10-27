The next episode of Stephen King prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry will hit air two days earlier this week, just in time for Halloween

News
By published

Nothing says happy Halloween like Pennywise the clown

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in IT: Welcome to Derry.
(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO)

Good news Stephen King fans, you won't have to wait a full week to see the next episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, as episode 2 will now air two whole days earlier.

In celebration of Halloween, HBO will release IT: Welcome To Derry episode two on Friday October 31 at 12:00am PT/ 3:00am ET on HBO., as announced in a press statement. That's right, you'll get to spend Halloween night with Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the killer clown.

IT: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Skarsgård.

See more TV Shows News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.