New It: Welcome to Derry detail has fans convinced Marge is one of the original Losers' Club's mother, which could spell doom for one of the new characters

It's already well-known that It: Welcome to Derry's Will Hanlon is the father of Mike, one of the main characters in It (2017) and It: Chapter Two, as well as in Stephen King's original novel. But fans are now convinced that a second youngster will survive Pennywise's 1962 reign of terror and go on to parent another member of the Losers' Club.

The show took to its Twitter account on November 19 to share the front page of the fictional 'Derry Herald'. While it features articles on Hank Grogan being sent to Shawshank Prison and the ongoing protests of the Paul Bunyan statue, the lead story details how Marge (Matilda Lawler) was left "maimed" in a "mysterious classroom incident" at Derry High School. What's notable, though, is that it reveals that her full name is Margaret; the same name as Richie Tozier's mother in the books and movies.

"HER FULL NAME IS [MARGARET] YEAHHHH THATS RICHIES MAMA WE FUCKING TOLD YALL," tweeted @NellyArtz. Check it out below.

HER FULL NAME IS MARGRET YEAHHHH THATS RICHIES MAMA WE FUCKING TOLD YALL https://t.co/qpHANPgoWTNovember 19, 2025

"Literally after watching episode two all I could think about was how much she reminded me of Richie with her humour," replied another user, as a third added: "They were calling me crazy but I can feel it in my bones I KNOW MY TOZIERS WHEN I SEE ONE."

While Margaret Tozier is more commonly known as Maggie, there's every chance Marge grew up and fancied a change of nickname. It's also curious that Marge has Coke bottle glasses, just like Richie. "Doctors remain hopeful that she will see again," in the article suggests Marge will get her sight back, too, which discounts those saying the theory can't be true since Maggie "has both her eyes."

If Marge is Richie's mom, we're worried as to what that might mean for Arian S Cartaya's Rich – and wonder why she would've named her kid after her childhood pal. Will Rich wind up sacrificing himself to save Marge, and she honored him by doing so?

"Bro, this just keep confirming my king Rich will die," one concerned Twitter user wrote, as another said: "YUUUP, Rich is for sure cooked i fear tho.."

(Image credit: HBO)

It's not just the names that have us thinking Rich might not make it to finale, either. In episode 2, during the scene where he first meets Will (Blake Cameron James), Rich stares lovingly at Marge as she passes by the boys' lockers at school. In that moment, the light causes her glasses to glow, which make her eyes look eerily similar to Pennywise's for a brief, uncanny moment. Might this be a foreshadowing nod to the fact she'll be Rich's downfall? Only time well tell.

It: Welcome to Derry is streaming now on HBO Max. New episodes air every Sunday on HBO in the US, before broadcasting on Mondays on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK.