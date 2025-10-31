IT: Welcome to Derry's premiere pulled in 5.7 million viewers, making it HBO's third-best series debut behind House of the Dragon and The Last of Us

News
By published

The Stephen King spin-off is breaking records

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry
(Image credit: HBO)

New IT prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry is not only breaking records within the killer clown franchise, but is fast becoming one of HBO's most successful shows.

The first episode of IT: Welcome to Derry, which premiered on October 26, managed to pull in 5.7 million US viewers in its first three days, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, combining views from both the network channel HBO and the streaming service HBO Max.

The series launched to rave reviews and a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score – which puts it right in the middle of IT and IT: Chapter 2's respective scores. In our IT: Welcome to Derry review, we call the series "a supremely confident and well-realized step back into the history of Stephen King's cursed town and killer clown."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.