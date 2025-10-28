35 years on, It miniseries composer reveals the unlikely inspiration behind one of his most sinister tracks: Disneyland

News
By published

Disneyland inspired composer Richard Bellis' score in the 1990 It miniseries

Tim Curry as Pennywise in It (1990)
(Image credit: ABC)

What connects Pennywise and Disneyland? Well, it's It miniseries composer Richard Bellis, it turns out, as he reveals the unlikely inspiration behind one of his spookiest tracks.

"I went to Disneyland the year it opened, and in the middle of Fantasyland, there was a big beautiful carousel. In the center of that carousel were instruments – drums, cymbals, bells, a calliope and horns – which you could see autonomously playing," Bellis, who won an Emmy for his score, told Gold Derby.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.