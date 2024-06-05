Win a Blu-ray of Lisa Frankenstein!

Though she’s probably still best known for writing Juno, Diablo Cody’s 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body has become a bit of a cult item. Recently she returned to the genre for Lisa Frankenstein.

Set in 1989, it follows a goth outcast who enjoys spending her time hanging out in the local cemetery. When a bolt of lightning resurrects a handsome young Victorian man, she takes him in, and the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts.

SFX’s reviewer dug the production design, with its “sherbert-coloured Stepford-perfect suburbia, romantic graveyards crisply lit by moonlight, and gorgeous teenage fantasy sequences that are part Henry Sellick, part Salvador Dali”.

