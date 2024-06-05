Win a Blu-ray of Lisa Frankenstein!
We have five copies up for grabs
Though she’s probably still best known for writing Juno, Diablo Cody’s 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body has become a bit of a cult item. Recently she returned to the genre for Lisa Frankenstein.
Set in 1989, it follows a goth outcast who enjoys spending her time hanging out in the local cemetery. When a bolt of lightning resurrects a handsome young Victorian man, she takes him in, and the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts.
SFX’s reviewer dug the production design, with its “sherbert-coloured Stepford-perfect suburbia, romantic graveyards crisply lit by moonlight, and gorgeous teenage fantasy sequences that are part Henry Sellick, part Salvador Dali”.
Lisa Frankenstein is available to buy now on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Thanks to Mediumrare we have five Blu-ray copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.