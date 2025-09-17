Weapons director's Resident Evil movie adds Fantastic Four's Mole Man actor to cast

Paul Walter Hauser has joined the cast of Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie – and we're stoked.

According to Deadline, Hauser is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi horror video game adaptation alongside Austin Abrams. There is no word yet as to who he'll be playing, but we do know that the movie takes place "in the world of the games" and will feature an original story and characters (much like Prime Video's Fallout). This means that Abrams, who also starred in Cregger's horror hit Weapons, will not be playing Leon Kennedy – contrary to popular belief.

Hauser starred in two 2025 blockbusters: The Naked Gun and Fantastic Four, playing the villain (who ends up having a change of heart) Mole Man in the latter. He's also set to star alongside Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, and he's set to star as the late and legendary Chris Farley in a biopic directed by Josh Gad.

Cregger will direct the Resident Evil film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten (Rebel Moon, Ballerina). "All I can say is that it is true to the experience of the games," the filmmaker previously said, while also admitting that he has never seen any of the Paul WS Anderson-directed films. "But I think the people that are fans of the games are probably going to be stoked."

Resident Evil is set to hit theaters sometime in 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.