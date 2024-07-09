Longlegs star Maika Monroe teases "very unexpected and super interesting" sequel to hit horror It Follows

Maika Monroe has teased what to expect from They Follow, the upcoming sequel to hit horror It Follows by... revealing not to expect more of the same, anyway.

Directed by Under the Silver Lake's David Robert Mitchell, the original, which was released in 2015 and has gone on to inspire the likes of Talk to Me and Smile, follows Jay (Monroe), a young woman who starts getting stalked by a malevolent entity after a sexual encounter. Turns out, Jay's boyfriend had been carrying some sort of dark curse, and the only way to keep the creeping killers from catching up to you is to sleep with someone else – and tell them to do the same. Doing that will only buy you more time, though, as they'll come for you next if they manage to off all those it was been passed onto after.

"I absolutely loved working with David, and I love Jay. I think where we find her in this sequel is very unexpected and super interesting," Monroe claimed in a new interview with GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film. "It's gonna be such a joy to work with David and jump back into that role again."

At the time, the movie made a respectable $23.3 million from a $1.3 million budget, and, almost ten years on, has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score. It's no real wonder, then, that a follow-up is in the works.

Before she returns as Jay, Monroe will be seen as FBI Agent Lee Harker in Osgood Perkins' new horror movie Longlegs. Due to her psychic abilities, Lee has been tasked with looking into a decades-spanning unsolved case, where the killer leaves behind coded letters signed "Longlegs", and yet seemingly never steps foot in the homes in which his victims are murdered.

As Lee delves deeper into the clues, she discovers links to Satanic worship, as well as a disturbing connection between herself and the titular villain. Will she be able to find and stop him before he slaughters another family?

Longlegs releases on July 12, while They Follow is expected to come out in 2025. In the meantime, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

Listen out for more of our chat with Monroe on the upcoming episode of the Inside Total Film podcast.