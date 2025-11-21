The First Omen director might have just found her eagerly anticipated next project, and it's an A24 horror movie eyeing up Five Nights at Freddy's, Fear the Walking Dead, and Weapons stars

Arkasha Stevenson's new horror is getting a star-studded cast

The First Omen director Arkasha Stevenson is putting together a stellar cast for her new horror movie for A24, which has yet to confirm an official title.

Per Variety, Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson, Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane, Weapons star Whitmer Thomas, and Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones are all in talks to join the upcoming movie. The report arrived only a day after Emma Corrin, Hunter Schafer, Bottoms' Havana Rose Liu, and Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde were confirmed to be the first members of the cast.

Now, the filmmaker is hoping to deliver another bone-chilling movie, working with some of the most popular stars working today, with Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer leading the charge. Meanwhile, Josh Hutcherson is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 next month, while Whitmer Thomas has recently starred in one of the most talked-about horrors of the year, Zach Cregger's Weapons.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

