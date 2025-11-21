The First Omen director might have just found her eagerly anticipated next project, and it's an A24 horror movie eyeing up Five Nights at Freddy's, Fear the Walking Dead, and Weapons stars

The First Omen director Arkasha Stevenson is putting together a stellar cast for her new horror movie for A24, which has yet to confirm an official title.

Per Variety, Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson, Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane, Weapons star Whitmer Thomas, and Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones are all in talks to join the upcoming movie. The report arrived only a day after Emma Corrin, Hunter Schafer, Bottoms' Havana Rose Liu, and Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde were confirmed to be the first members of the cast.

Stevenson is reuniting with co-writer Tim Smith for this movie, which is set to follow "a bachelor party that spirals into terror". No further plot details have been revealed at this point, but the star-studded cast has instantly made the film one of the most exciting upcoming horror movies in cinemas.

Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner will produce the film under Knudsen and Ari Aster's banner Square Peg, with the Hereditary and Midsommar director serving as executive producer.

Stevenson debuted as director to wide critical acclaim with The First Omen, a prequel to the legendary horror saga. In GamesRadar+'s four-star review, we called it "devilishly good" and "a smartly chilling '70s-styled screamfest". It followed a young novice (played by Servant's Nell Tiger Free) who travels from the US to Italy to start a new life of religious servitude, but she is drawn into a dark conspiracy, uncovering terrifying truths.

Now, the filmmaker is hoping to deliver another bone-chilling movie, working with some of the most popular stars working today, with Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer leading the charge. Meanwhile, Josh Hutcherson is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 next month, while Whitmer Thomas has recently starred in one of the most talked-about horrors of the year, Zach Cregger's Weapons.

While you wait for Stevenson's new film, check out our lists of the best horror movies of all time, and keep up with all the upcoming movies in cinemas in 2025 and beyond.