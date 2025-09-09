Stephen King names his favorite movies of all time, excluding his favorite Stephen King adaptations
Stephen King has shared his favorite movies
Horror maestro Stephen King has shared a list of his all-time favorite movies, though it excludes his favorite adaptations of… Stephen King.
"My 10 favorite movies (excluding MISERY, SHAWSHANK, GREEN MILE, STAND BY ME)," King wrote on Twitter. "In no particular order:
SORCERER
GODFATHER 2
THE GETAWAY
GROUNDHOG DAY
CASABLANCA
TREASURE OF THE SIERRA MADRE
JAWS
MEAN STREETS
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE 3rd KIND
DOUBLE INDEMNITY"
This is certainly an impressive list, with some stone-cold classics present and accounted for: Jaws, Godfather 2, and Casablanca, for example. Perhaps the only surprising thing about the list is that the most recently released movie on there is Groundhog Day, which hit theaters in 1993.
King regularly shares his opinions on film and TV on social media, recently calling frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan the "Quentin Tarantino of horror."
Another King adaptation is set to hit theaters very soon: The Long Walk, based on his 1979 novel of the same name. Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, and Mark Hamill star.
The film has so far been very well reviewed, with our own five-star The Long Walk review reading: "The Long Walk is one of the best Stephen King adaptations of all time, joining the ranks of The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile. From an incredibly talented ensemble cast to writing that elevates the source material, it's another win for Francis Lawrence, who demonstrates once again that he understands dystopia like nobody else."
The Long Walk hits theaters this September 12. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of the year to fill out your watchlist.
