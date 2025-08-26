Stephen King says "there's a case to be made for Mike Flanagan being the Quentin Tarantino of horror" after finally watching The Fall of the House of Usher

Horror expert Stephen King has shared very high praise for Mike Flanagan's Netflix show The Fall of the House of Usher.

The series, which was released in October 2023, is based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe, including the short story of the same name.

"THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Netflix): I missed this when it bowed due to hip surgery, but this is a case of delayed gratification," King wrote on Twitter. "Scary, involving, with writing that's witty and moves the plot. There's a case to be made for Mike Flanagan being the Quentin Tarantino of horror."

Flanagan has adapted multiple King works already – The Life of Chuck, Doctor Sleep, and Gerald's Game – with Carrie and The Dark Tower adaptations in the works. Outside of King, Flanagan has also collaborated with Netflix multiple times, for projects including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

The Fall of the House of Usher stands at a stellar 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own 3.5 star The Fall of the House of Usher review reading: "Bloody, campy, and a far cry from Hill House and Bly Manor, The Fall of the House of Usher sees Mike Flanagan mix Edgar Allan Poe, American Horror Story and Succession – and the result, while not perfect, is fun."

Next up for Stephen King adaptations is The Long Walk, a film directed by Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence and based on King's 1979 novel of the same name. It stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Ben Wang, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, and it revolves around a survival contest in which 100 teenage boys must walk until there is only one survivor.

The Long Walk releases on September 12.