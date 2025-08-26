Return to Silent Hill's first teaser trailer shows Silent Hill 2's James Sunderland confronting Pyramid Head in live-action glory, or terror, depending on how you look at it

The first official teaser trailer for Return to Silent Hill, the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Silent Hill 2, is here, and it shows Jeremy Irvine's James Sunderland navigating a terrifying new world where all manner of ungodly creatures, including Pyramid Head, lurk.

We've seen some official pictures from the Silent Hill 2 movie before, but this is the first teaser trailer. We see James quite literally return to the town of Silent Hill in search of his wife, Mary, finding instead monsters like Creepers, Lying Figures, Nurses, and at the end of the teaser, Pyramid Head himself, which is definitely a highlight. "You live here now," reads an on-screen banner as the trailer fades out.

Check it out (thanks, Bloody Disgusting):

RETURN TO SILENT HILL | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'll be real, I don't know how I feel about this trailer yet. On one hand, I think they nailed the look of Pyramid Head, who comes across as imposing and mysterious as he should, but I'm not so sure about pretty much everything else. I want to let my thoughts marinate a little longer before I commit to having an opinion, but my initial reaction is just: oh, this looks nothing like Silent Hill 2, which isn't great.

That said, Christophe Gans, who directed 2006's Silent Hill, is back in the director's chair for Return to Silent Hill, which is encouraging as someone who thinks the first Silent Hill movie is underrated. Likewise, 2006 Silent Hill took a ton of creative liberties itself and still holds up as a psychological horror movie independent from Silent Hill, so I'm cautiously hopeful about Return to Silent Hill.

Irvine plays James, Hannah Emily Anderson plays Maria, and Evie Templeton plays Laura. The movie is due to hit theaters on January 26, 2026.

