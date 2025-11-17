New Five Nights at Freddy's 2 image all but confirms we will see William Afton's most brutal killing play out on screen

Blumhouse may be keeping its cards close to its chest in terms of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 details, but recently shared images suggest the sequel may be even darker and more terrifying than its 2023 predecessor.

One of the most interesting pictures, shared by streamer Dawko on Twitter, shows young Vanessa holding onto another girl, Charlotte Emily. For those new to the world of Five Nights at Freddy's, Charlotte, otherwise known as Charlie, is the daughter of William Afton's business partner, Henry Emily, co-owner of Freddy Fazbear Entertainment, and creator of the animatronics. However, Charlie is also one of Afton's first victims, suggesting that the scene, which you can see below, may depict Vanessa trying to save Charlie from Afton.

The first movie gives us some insight into Afton's crimes. We learn that Afton (Matthew Lillard) was responsible for kidnapping and killing a bunch of kids, including Mike's (Josh Hutcherson) little brother, but we never actually see that play out on screen. Even if the sequel doesn't show the killings, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum teased that it will be darker than the first movie. This is shown in another newly released image, showing Afton holding a very large knife while sporting a creepy look on his face.

That's not all, as Dawko also shared a snap of rabbit animatronic Bonnie holding up a sharp object, presumably ready to strike someone. What is most interesting, though, is that Bonnie seems to be in someone's house. Thanks to the most recent Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer, we know that the animatronics will break out into the real world this time, and not be confined to the restaurant as much. We can only imagine what carnage they will cause.

Set one year later, the sequel catches up with Mike and Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), who are desperately trying to keep the truth about Freddy Fazbear's from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby, but the story of what transpired there has been twisted into a local legend, inspiring an event called Fazfest. However, when Abby reconnects with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s come to light, unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades. Directed by Emma Tammi, the sequel adds McKenna Grace and Skeet Ulrich to the cast.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or skip right to our list of movie release dates.