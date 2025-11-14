Move over Mickey Mouse, Betty Boop is getting her own horror movie – and its first look is disgustingly bloody

News
By published

Betty Boop is getting her own blood-soaked horror movie

Devanny Pinn as Betty Boop in upcoming horror movie Boop
(Image credit: VMI Worldwide)

Following Mickey Mouse, Bambi, and Peter Pan's horror movie debuts in recent years, Betty Boop is the latest cartoon character to be turned into a bloodthirsty killer.

The upcoming horror movie, titled Boop, is an indie film described as "a re-imagining of 1930s cartoon icon Betty Boop, told through a genre lens," according to Variety. Alongside the news, the film has shared its blood-soaked first look, which you can see above, showing Betty with a big cartoonish head, sniffing intestines. The movie is currently being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.