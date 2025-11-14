Move over Mickey Mouse, Betty Boop is getting her own horror movie – and its first look is disgustingly bloody

Following Mickey Mouse, Bambi, and Peter Pan's horror movie debuts in recent years, Betty Boop is the latest cartoon character to be turned into a bloodthirsty killer.

The upcoming horror movie, titled Boop, is an indie film described as "a re-imagining of 1930s cartoon icon Betty Boop, told through a genre lens," according to Variety. Alongside the news, the film has shared its blood-soaked first look, which you can see above, showing Betty with a big cartoonish head, sniffing intestines. The movie is currently being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide.

Starring Devanny Pinn as the killer Betty Boop, the movie follows a group of horror podcasters who break into a haunted abandoned theater to uncover the case of a Hollywood starlet known as Boop. However, the investigation turns into a bloody nightmare when Boop seeks her revenge, forcing the group into a fight for survival.

Directed by Jared Cohn and written by Jose Prendes and Josh Ridgway, Boop also stars Katisha Shaw, Spencer Breslin, Eva Hamilton, and Colton Tran.

The trend of classic characters entering the public domain and being turned into menacing murderers kicked off with 2023's Blood and Honey, which saw Winnie the Pooh stalk the woods for his next victim. It has since seen Aladdin, Popeye, and so many more figures enter the horror world. This year's Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare turned the boy who never grew up into a child killer, giving new meaning to The Lost Boys.

However, Boop is the first time we have seen Betty look so scary, as we are used to the pin-up doll looking as cute as can be on merchandise. Created by Max Fleischer and Grim Natwick in 1930, Betty Boop has appeared in many cartoons, comics, movies, TV shows, and has even become a fashion icon.

Boop does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, and keep up with other upcoming horror movies heading your way.