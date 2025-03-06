Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel

MCU star Kathryn Newton is once again collaborating with the directors of Abigail, but this time for another kind of horror movie entirely. She's now part of Ready or Not 2, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s eagerly awaited follow-up to their breakout 2019 slasher.

The report comes from Deadline, with no further details about her role just yet. After a standout turn in Abigail last year and holding her own as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, Newton’s been going from strength to strength.

That's without mentioning her work in Lisa Frankenstein, a subversive modernization of Mary Shelley's story written by Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody, or the body-swap comedy horror Freaky. She's got a penchant for scary films, joining good company in Samara Weaving, who’s returning for the sequel after leading the first Ready or Not.

Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who penned the original, are also writing Ready or Not 2. The first centered on Grace, a young bride-to-be played by Weaving, who winds up having to defend herself from her partner’s family when they attempt to murder her during a visit.

She goes through absolute hell to survive, with a few unexpected twists along the way. It's a tight, grimy film that showcased everyone's talents, not least Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, for whom it marked a transition from indie productions to studio fare.

Two very successful Scream sequels and a few other projects later, they're back for more. With the likes of Newton and Weaving in front of the camera, they're off to a good start.