Longlegs director has shared his dream project outside of horror, and now we're hoping it happens

His last two films have made us weary of Nicolas Cage carrying a tune and a toy monkey whenever it drops a beat. That being said, director Osgood Perkins' next dream project makes us a little scared, mainly because we're struggling to comprehend it.

The booming horror talent behind Longlegs and The Monkey attended an AMA on Reddit recently and got probed by a fan who asked a very interesting question. "What Genre outside of horror would you most like to make a film in?" Wasting no time, Perkins replied with a collection of possibilities that almost read like a word jumble and an unimaginable movie marathon. "A totally made-up biopic about a real person. a neo-futuristic Freudian western. a movie about someone famous who died young and their experience of the afterlife."

Given just how bonkers Perkins' last two projects have been, we have no doubt that he could certainly pull off one or all of the above without any issues, and fans are already keen to see it happen. "Bro you literally invented three genres in one comment," one fan wrote, and well, we're totally fine with that.

Another fan asked about the possibility of future collaborations with some equally impressive names in the horror genre at the moment. "What ungodly hellbeast do we need pray at to have you, [Robert] Eggers, and [Ari] Aster do the most fucked up and traumatizing horror anthology film since Tales from the Darkside? Would you do this if given the chance?" Perkins rightfully gave props to the directors of Nosferatu and Hereditary by saying, "Those guys are boss ass mega queens and of course." We can only hope.

