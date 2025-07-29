Logan and Shaun of the Dead actors reveal creepy new Whistle teaser, and it looks like a mix of It Follows and Insidious

Whistle: Official Teaser | Dafne Keen, Nick Frost | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Logan star Dafne Keen's upcoming horror movie Whistle has unveiled a first teaser today, and it looks very scary. If you love when cursed objects wreak havoc in horror films like Talk to Me and The Monkey, you might want to add this one to your watchlist.

The teaser, which you can see above, is packed with haunting images, as the protagonists meddle with a strange ancient Aztec Death Whistle. "If you hear the whistle's scream, dying is not a choice," we hear over the creepy footage.

Based on a short story by Owen Egerton, the official synopsis reads: "A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion."

Whistle is helmed by The Nun director Corin Hardy, and also stars Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby, Ali Skovbye, Percy Hynes White, Michelle Fairley, and Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost.

Expectations are high with the film, as it's coming from the executive producers of The Monkey, Evil Dead Rise and Longlegs, some of the best horror movies of the last few years. The first teaser offers enough for us to be hooked by the bloody images and the new cursed artefact at the centre of the story, and it looks like a mix of It Follows and Insidious.

When the project was first announced, Hardy described the premise of the movie as "simple, immediate" and with a "fresh, haunting mythology" (via Deadline).

"A cursed object that summons your future death to come and find you," he added. "The screenplay has echoes of some of my favorite classic horrors like The Ring, A Nightmare On Elm Street or It Follows, with elements of seminal high school movies The Breakfast Club and Donnie Darko. I'm thrilled to be working with this brilliant young cast to bring this inventive, terrifying and cinematic new horror to death… I mean life."

Whistle is set to be released in 2026. For more, check out our list of all upcoming horror movies in 2025 and beyond.