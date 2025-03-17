Legendary director Spike Lee says he had "the greatest experience of watching a film in years" with Michael B. Jordan's new vampire horror movie Sinners

published

The film is set to be released in theaters next month

Michael B. Jordan as Elijah in the new horror movie, Sinners.
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's vampire horror movie Sinners just received an enthusiastic stamp of approval from legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, who says he had "the greatest experience of watching a film in years" with it.

The director of all-time classics like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X was blown away by the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan in a double performance as twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke. Brimming with blues music and bloodsuckers, Sinners is one of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading to theaters this year.

"My brother Ryan Coogler invited me to experience his new film Sinners (in IMAX). His magnificent artistry as a storyteller iz on a annudder' level. And y'now brother Michael B. Jordan did his 'THANG, THANG'", Lee wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself next to the film's poster.

"Da Performances, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Original Score, Songs, Visual Effects are DOPE and what else ya want?", he continued in the post, saying that he hadn't "felt this way in a movie theater in a minute".

"He really tapped into our ancestors on this joint, AND DAT’S DA BLACK CINEMATIC POWER," he added at the end.

Set in 1930s Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke as they find themselves facing off against a great evil. When they return to their hometown looking for a fresh start, vampires and other monsters start wreaking havoc. Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and Hailee Steinfeld round out the cast.

Besides enjoying movies on the big screen, Spike Lee is also working on his new film Highest 2 Lowest, which was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller High and Low. The film sees the director reunite with Denzel Washington for the fifth time, eighteen years after their last collaboration in Inside Man. The film is set to be released this year, so it looks like both Coogler and Lee's new works are possible contenders for the best movies of 2025.

Sinners releases in theaters on April 18. For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

