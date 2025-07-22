Last year’s goriest slasher movie is getting a sequel, with the new horror movie set to begin filming just in time for Halloween

You may want to go ahead and cancel your summer camping trip right now, as killer Johnny is ready to stalk the woods again. That’s right, the In a Violent Nature’s sequel is still going ahead, and it has set a filming date.

In a Violent Nature 2 is set to start production this September in Canada, as reported by Variety. The first movie hit screens in summer 2024 and shocked viewers with its gory and violent content. Now, writer and director Chris Nash returns to do it all over again.

In a Violent Nature follows a vengeful, undead killer called Johnny who is resurrected when a group of teens steal a locket. The rotting corpse stalks the wooded area, looking to retrieve the stolen locket, and seeks vengeance on the group one by one, methodically slaughtering anyone who gets in his way. The movie stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, and Lauren-Marie Taylor.

The movie proved to be a big hit with horror fans, earning a respectable 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the most interesting part of the movie was that it was shot from the killer's POV rather than having the audience wait for the monster to appear, like in regular horror movies. It is not clear whether the sequel will repeat this method.

The sequel was announced in July 2024, just months after In a Violent Nature hit screens. However, In a Violent Nature 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, cast list, or release date.

In a statement, head of AMC Networks’ Film Group Scott Shooman said, "With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive." Producer Peter Kuplowsky added, "We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre."

