Keanu Reeves just pitched his idea for Constantine 2 to DC: "We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade"

It's been 20 years since Constantine, and star Keanu Reeves has just pitched a new idea for the sequel.

"We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, 'Okay,'" Reeves told Inverse. "So, we’re going to try and write a script."

The DC character first made an appearance in Swamp Thing issue no. 37 before getting a comic book series of his own, Hellblazer. The 2005 movie, starring Reeves as the titular exorcist, earned over $200m at the global box office against a budget of $70m. The cast included Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Gavin Rossdale, and Djimon Hounsou.

Other live-action depictions of John Constantine have popped up over the years, with Matt Ryan starring as the titular hero in a short-lived TV series and then going on to reprise the role in the now-defunct Arrowverse. The character of John Constantine was then reimagined as Johanna Constantine for Netflix's recently canceled fantasy series The Sandman, played by Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman.

The sequel in question was first announced in 2022, with Francis Lawrence back in the director's chair. Some fans were worried that the movie would be halted after James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC, but the film will be part of DC Studios in a separate universe much like Matt Reeves' Batman.

Reeves said the movie will take place in the same melancholy world as the first, adding: "John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more.”

Constantine is streaming now on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.