Horror fans are discussing which beloved scary movies are actually not that great

Horror fans are going against the genre and discussing their most unpopular opinions, including which beloved horror movies are not really that great.

One fan took to Reddit, asking, "I’m curious to see what some of your unpopular opinions are on a beloved horror film and why it flops for you," before going first with, "For me, it’s Bone Tomahawk. I’m not sure what the hype is about. It was an okay movie, but it felt like too much traveling for a two-hour-plus movie."

There is no doubting that the Kurt Russell-led 2015 movie Bone Tomahawk has its fair share of gore. The movie follows a small town sheriff and his posse who go out searching for a cannibalistic clan of troglodytes responsible for kidnapping townsfolk. However, we can see how the film's heavy Western tropes and long 'traveling' sequences may be a little much for some horror fans.

Another Reddit user replied with, "Terrifier series. I get why people like them. They are personally not my cup of tea," to which another responded, "I think they’re neat from a special effects standpoint, but the stories are bland reasons for Art to find new victims." Indeed, Damien Leone's bloody trilogy is not for everyone, but fans of gore seem to love the killer clown franchise and look forward to the fourth movie coming soon.

Other movies thrown in the ring included British 2008 horror thriller Eden Lake, The Purge franchise, Australian haunted house flick The Babadook, and 2007 film Paranormal Activity. "Personally, I didn’t find it scary whatsoever, and had a hard time paying attention," said one user of what is often regarded as one of the best found footage horror movies.

However, one horror fan truly went up against everything the genre holds dear by suggesting, "For me, it’s The Exorcist. I did not see it until much, much later in life, and I guess it had been built up so much in my mind that when I saw it, I was hugely disappointed." Another user replied, "I think the movie is well shot and has good moments, but nothing that scary happened. I'm also just not a fan of religious horror in general."

Seeing as though The Exorcist stands at number 1 on our list of the best horror movies of all time, we won't comment on that hot take.

