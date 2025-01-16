Gory new trailer for Longlegs director's horror follow-up based on a Stephen King story has more deaths than you can shake a drumstick at

THE MONKEY | Redband Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new redband trailer for Longlegs director Osgood Perkins' comedy horror movie The Monkey is here, and it's just as wacky and blood-soaked as you'd expect.

Based on Stephen King's short story of the same name, which was published in the author's Skeleton Crew collection back in 1985, the film centers on brothers Hal and Bill (played by Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery as youngsters and The White Lotus's Theo James in adulthood), who witness a series of gruesome deaths after stumbling across their father's titular toy in the attic.

Convinced the cymbal-banging simian has cursed them, they get rid of the creepy, grinning thing and grow apart ("I did everything I could to make it go the f*** away," James' Hal says via voiceover in the fresh footage). But when the pair find themselves surrounded by dreadful demises again, they're forced to reconcile and set about destroying the toy once and for all. Think Jumanji, but with a lot more stomach-turning moments...

Rowan Campbell (Halloween Ends), Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) round out the supporting cast. James Wan is on board as producer.

Just a week or so before the latest promo, which you can watch above, hit the internet, NEON confirmed that the flick had been rated R for "strong bloody violent content, gore, language throughout, and some sexual references."

The Monkey releases on February 21. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.