Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner describes kissing former co-star Kit Harington for new horror as "another really bad moment in my career”

It might be standard fare for siblings to hook up in George R.R. Martin's universe, but former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has expressed how she and her old on-screen brother, Kit Harington, were dry-heaving on set after their recent reunion in the upcoming horror, The Dreadful, which houses their first on-screen kiss together.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Turner recalled that the issue got highlighted when she sent Harington the script and he spotted a few problems with what he was reading. “I just got this script for this amazing Gothic horror called The Dreadful, and I was reading through all the characters, and I’m producing it, so the director was asking me, ‘Who do you think?’” she explained. “And immediately the first person I thought of was Kit.”

“He kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really fucking weird, Soph,’” which left Turner perplexed. “And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’ And then I was reading it and I’m like, kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”

It might've been six years since the two were last seen together in Westeros, but that hasn't broken the sibling-like bond that had formed between these two in the eight years before that, starring as Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. Nevertheless, for the sake of their craft, the two bit the bullet for their new film, regardless of their stomachs collectively turning when the steamy scenes came.

“We get on set and it’s the first kissing scene and we are both retching,” Turner confessed. “Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst. Another really bad moment in my career.”

Hopefully, the film won't fall into the same category, considering the other talent involved. The Dreadful is directed by Natasha Kermani, who has already dabbled in horror with both the 2020 film, Lucky, and handling a segment in V/H/S/85. The new movie is set in the 15th century during the War of the Roses and sees Turner as a woman living on the outskirts of society with her mother-in-law, Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden). Harington plays a man from their past, forcing the two to face the life they left behind. There's currently no confirmed release date for the film, but given that the project entered post-production in January, it shouldn't be too long until we get one. In the meantime, you can check out all the other horrors we're excited to see in 2025 while hiding behind a large popcorn here.