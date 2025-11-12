Florence Pugh candidly reveals the horror movie she regrets making: "It's probably the one movie that I wish I never did"

Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about a project she regrets taking on – and she says she wishes she'd never made Netflix horror movie Malevolent.

"It's probably the one movie that I wish I never did," Pugh told The Louis Theroux podcast. "I think everybody has one of those movies."

"I think it was just a movie that I did when I was younger and I needed money," she continued. "And I was like, 'Well, obviously this is great.' And then I got there and it wasn’t great."

Malevolent stars Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes as sibling scam artists who take on clients who think their houses are haunted and fake paranormal activity. However, while carrying out one job, they realize that things might be about to get a little more real than they ever anticipated.

Released on Netflix back in 2018, the movie received mixed reviews and holds a critics' score of 54% on Rotten Tomatoes (and an audience score of 18%). Pugh went on to star in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women the following year.

In the same interview with Theroux, she said that making Midsommar, in which she plays a grieving woman who becomes entangled in a Swedish cult, "really fucked me up."

"I'd never done anything like that before and I was like, 'OK, well here's my opportunity. I need to give this a go.' And I would just basically put myself through hell," she said.

Next up for Pugh is a blockbuster double bill – she'll star in both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which will both be released on the same day next December. In Doomsday, she'll reprise her MCU role as Yelena Belova off the back of Thunderbolts*, while Dune 3 will see her return as Princess Irulan.

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will both arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other best upcoming movies to add to your watchlist.