Florence Pugh candidly reveals the horror movie she regrets making: "It's probably the one movie that I wish I never did"

"I think everybody has one of those movies"

Florence Pugh in Malevolent
(Image credit: Netflix)

Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about a project she regrets taking on – and she says she wishes she'd never made Netflix horror movie Malevolent.

"It's probably the one movie that I wish I never did," Pugh told The Louis Theroux podcast. "I think everybody has one of those movies."

"I think it was just a movie that I did when I was younger and I needed money," she continued. "And I was like, 'Well, obviously this is great.' And then I got there and it wasn’t great."

Next up for Pugh is a blockbuster double bill – she'll star in both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which will both be released on the same day next December. In Doomsday, she'll reprise her MCU role as Yelena Belova off the back of Thunderbolts*, while Dune 3 will see her return as Princess Irulan.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

