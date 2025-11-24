Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Matthew Lillard says Mike Flanagan's upcoming Carrie TV show is "brilliant": "The only thing that sucks is you have to wait a year to see it"

Exclusive: Matthew Lillard is returning to the Stephen King universe as Principal Henry Grayle

Matthew Lillard says Mike Flanagan's upcoming Carrie TV show is not only book-accurate, but more than worth the wait.

"Carrie's brilliant. Mike Flanagan – who I worked with on Life of Chuck – he is just the single greatest force of nature in this industry," Lillard tells GamesRadar+. "We rehearsed for three weeks. He had plotted out every shot in the entire film. He had it down to the minute in terms of he amount of time it would take to shoot. He developed an app so you could see where they were in shooting. I mean, he's so prolific and profound and such a great storyteller. So that's the first thing."

The character was first originated by the late Stefan Gierasch, and meets a grisly end in the 1976 film. His ending is a bit more akin to the novel in the 2002 remake (which has a severely underrated screenplay penned by Bryan Fuller), though it seems Flanagan's Carrie (like his prior King adaptations) will follow the 1974 novel to a T. Rather than pack the 304-page book into a film, the story is told over the course of eight episodes in a miniseries format – and is part of Flanagan's new deal with Prime Video.

"The second thing is the cast is incredible. It's three different sort of sections. It's the story Carrie written by Stephen King. It's really a pure adaptation of the book [more] than the original movie was," Lillard explains. "The De Palma film is really about sort of one aspect, but there's a lot that happens in the book that's been introduced to the show. And then there's three different tiers – the teachers and the parents, and the students. The teachers and the parents are kind of the varsity level of actors, you know, old. It's just a way of calling the old actors. And then the kids...the kids are freaking brilliant."

Lauren Milici
