Five Nights at Freddy's 2 director Emma Tammi says she did feel pressure going into the sequel after the first movie's success, but feels the team has made something "special" packed full of "surprises"

No one could have predicted the success of the first Five Nights at Freddy's movie in 2023, but although director Emma Tammi says the reception was "major," it did add another layer of pressure when going into upcoming video game movie Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

"It did add a little pressure for the sequel," says Tammi to GamesRadar+. "But I think mostly just wanting to make sure that we were really expanding on the story in the way that the fan base was hoping for and going to be excited about. And also, as much as we wanted to retain something that felt familiar, we wanted to also include a lot of surprises, so I think we've done that. I cannot wait for you and everyone else to see it. I really hope everyone loves it."

Set one year after the events of the first film, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 catches up with Mike, his little sister Abby, and child killer William Afton's daughter Vanessa, who are trying to get over what went down at Freddy Fazzbear's Pizzeria when Afton tried to murder the trio, resulting in his own death. Although Blumhouse is keeping rather tight-lipped on what might happen in the sequel, from the Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer, we know that the movie will include a kitschy festival called Fazz Fest, flashbacks to Vanessa's childhood, a team of paranormal investigators, and new versions of the animatronics.

That's right, we will get to see Toy, Withered, and perhaps more versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Foxy, and Chica, plucked right from the games. But if you're not an avid FNaF gamer, then don't worry, as Tammi says there is something for everyone. Tammi says the team was always "keeping the bigger picture in mind," making sure the movie worked "on a level that someone who maybe doesn't know all of these layers can still really enjoy and connect with."

Star Josh Hutcherson adds, "I think that the movie works as a great movie, and that's why it's not just for those people, the die-hard lore fanatics. But it's scarier than the first, more jump scares, it's darker. You go deeper into the psychology of the characters. So you don't need to be a super fan of the FNaF world. If you are, you get some bonus stuff, which is very cool, but the movie's great as is without that part."

However, Fazzbear fanatics will be happy to know that the sequel is still packed full of "Easter eggs" and "surprises." Tammi says she worked closely with the game's developer, Scott Cawthon, on what he "feels like is going to be the priority for the fan base."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits screens on December 5. For more, check out our list of the best video game movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies.