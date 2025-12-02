Five Nights at Freddy's 2 director Emma Tammi says she did feel pressure going into the sequel after the first movie's success, but feels the team has made something "special" packed full of "surprises"

Exclusive: After Five Nights at Freddy's success, director Emma Tammi says she felt pressure going into the sequel, but promises it has something for both "die-hard" and new fans

No one could have predicted the success of the first Five Nights at Freddy's movie in 2023, but although director Emma Tammi says the reception was "major," it did add another layer of pressure when going into upcoming video game movie Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

"It did add a little pressure for the sequel," says Tammi to GamesRadar+. "But I think mostly just wanting to make sure that we were really expanding on the story in the way that the fan base was hoping for and going to be excited about. And also, as much as we wanted to retain something that felt familiar, we wanted to also include a lot of surprises, so I think we've done that. I cannot wait for you and everyone else to see it. I really hope everyone loves it."

