Final Hell House LLC film is a horror disaster, with fans apparently walking out of a screening and a producer asking viewers not to leave bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Once-loved found footage franchise Hell House LLC seems to be ending on a sour note, as the final movie in the franchise is reportedly bad enough for fans to walk out of an early screening.

One viewer took to Reddit to report that they saw multiple people leave an early screening of Hell House LLC: Lineage, adding, "I have not seen someone walk out of a theatre since Last House on the Left remake." The viewer went on to say they wished they had also walked out of the theatre because of the movie’s "atrocious" dialogue and repeated gags.

Another reason why the viewer feels that the movie is a "stinker" is that, unlike the previous four movies in the Hell House LLC series, Hell House LLC: Lineage is not found footage. This change has been an issue for the movie since it was announced, with fans wondering why the creators would remove the one thing that made the franchise so popular in the first place. The first Hell House LLC movie remains one of the best found footage horror movies ever made, so why fix what isn't broken?

Despite viewers apparently walking out, Hell House LLC Lineage currently stands at an above-average audience score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. How is this possible I hear you ask? Well, that might have something to do with the fact that the producer asked viewers not to leave bad reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joe Dain, producer and President of Terror Films Releasing, took to the official Hell House LLC Facebook page on August 21, and requested that those who "hated" the movie avoid posting on Rotten Tomatoes. "If you're going to leave a negative review," said Dain, "leave those reviews on IMDB, Letterboxd or Reddit and leave the good reviews for those who liked the film for Rotten Tomatoes." This is certainly an odd move to say the least. However, it looks like Dan’s request has gone in one ear and out the other when it comes to movie critics, as the critical score sits at 27%.

Closing the door on the Hell House LLC franchise that has spanned 10 years and 5 movies, Hell House LLC Lineage follows a woman whose near-death experience draws her to the town of Abaddon, where she starts to connect the terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor, and the murders that have been occurring for decades. The movie welcomes back the original film’s director Stephen Cognetti.

Hell House LLC: Lineage is out in selected theaters now and will land on Shudder in October. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.