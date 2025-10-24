Director of cult horror hit Prevenge is turning one of Shakespeare's most famous comedies into a scary movie: "I don’t see why it couldn’t be revisited with how terrifying and odd everything happens in it"

A Midsummer Night's Dream is getting the horror treatment from Prevenge director Alice Lowe

Alice Lowe, the director of cult horror hit Prevenge, is turning her sights to an Elizabethan classic for her next project: she's adapting William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream into a horror movie.

"I wanted to make a classic and it struck me that Midsummer Night’s Dream, which I know so well, is always made in the same way over and over," Lowe told Deadline. "It’s so genuinely funny. But also fey and fairies and blah blah blah. But I don’t see why it couldn’t be revisited with how terrifying and odd everything happens in it, and how the undercurrents are actually so dark and strange."

