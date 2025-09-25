Another Stephen King novella from the same collection as The Life of Chuck is being adapted for the big screen

There's another upcoming Stephen King adaptation to add to the list: Rat, the author's 2020 novella, is coming to the big screen.

Per Deadline, The Haunting of Hill House writer Jeff Howard will pen the script, while Mexican filmmaker Isaac Ezban is in the director's chair. Jay Van Hoy, who previously worked on Robert Eggers' horror movies The Witch and The Lighthouse, is producing.

Rat follows Drew, a writer who's "cursed by his own ambition. Each attempt at a novel has ended in disaster – illness, misfortune, or worse. Determined to break the cycle, he retreats to a desolate cabin in the Maine woods, convinced this time will be different. But as a violent storm traps him in isolation, Drew's body falters and his mind begins to unravel. In the grip of fever and madness, a stranger appears – an uncanny visitor who promises salvation and success… for a price Drew can barely comprehend."

The novella was first published in King's collection If It Bleeds, which also includes The Life of Chuck and Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The former was recently adapted into a movie starring Tom Hiddleston, while the latter's 2022 big-screen adaptation features Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

The next King adaptation to hit our screens is The Running Man, about a reality show where contestants are chased around the world by murderous Hunters with a cash prize up for grabs. Directed by Edgar Wright, the cast includes Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, and Colman Domingo.

The Running Man arrives in theaters on November 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies still to come in 2025.