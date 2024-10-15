After conflicting reports, Terrifier creator has final say on the horror franchise's future movies

The Terrifier franchise isn't finished just yet, with director Damien Leone teasing the future of the horror franchise.

"There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the Terrifier saga," he wrote on Twitter. "Personally, I can't see it going further than one or two more films but only time will tell. Rest assured, the ending will be epic and terrifying!"

Terrifier 4 was confirmed before the third movie had even hit theaters. Terrifier 3 is out now, and it's another brutal, bloody adventure with Art.

"I wasn't supposed to announce it," Leone previously told us of Terrifier 4. "Now it's a question of, can I fit everything I want to fit before I get to that finale? Can I fit it in one more movie, or is it maybe going to take me two movies before I get there? So, yeah, we'll see, it's a little too premature."

Terrifier 3 sees David Howard Thornton return as Art the Clown, with other returning cast members including Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliot Fullam as Sienna's younger brother, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, and Chris Jericho as Burke. Newcomers include Daniel Roebuck and Jason Patric.

"My big fear is of going on too long and wearing out my welcome," Leone told our sister publication SFX magazine. "Because that does happen to all of my favourites. Almost always it happens to the slasher franchises where they make 10 of them. I want to have a solid franchise, whether it be a trilogy – or maybe a quadrilogy if I have one more in mind – where it starts, where it ends, and you can walk away with a satisfying conclusion and closure and say that was pretty cool. I know what that is. So that would be the goal."

Terrifier 3 is in theaters now.