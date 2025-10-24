A new child-friendly horror movie from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine is being called the bleakest of the year: "I'm 30 years old and the ending of this movie left me deeply unsettled"

Pumpkinhead is streaming free on Tubi

Pumpkinhead streaming on Tubi
(Image credit: Tubi)

A new horror movie aimed at kids is terrifying youngsters and adults alike, thanks to its incredibly bleak ending.

The movie, titled Pumpkinhead, is based on a short story from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine. Jem Garrard wrote and directed the adaptation.

"Most whiplashed ending I’ve seen in a while. Especially considering I’d call this more more Goosebumps type movie. In one way I’m glad it wasn’t wrapped up in a pretty bow with the rainbows shining and butterflies fluttering but Jesus man. I sat through the credits mouth opened pretty dumbfounded it ended as bleak as it did," says another person.

