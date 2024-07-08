5 years later, Mike Flanagan thanks Stephen King for his support on underrated sequel to The Shining

Some five years after its (underwhelming) release, Mike Flanagan thanks Stephen King for his support of Doctor Sleep.

"After a disappointing opening weekend at the box office, @StephenKing predicted time would be kind to Doctor Sleep and I love that it continues to find and build its audience half a decade later," Flanagan tweeted alongside a Hollywood Reporter article on the best movie sequels of the last 20 years. "This movie is close to my heart."

King published Doctor Sleep, a sequel to his 1977 novel The Shining, in 2013. The book follows an adult Danny Torrance, son of the infamous Jack Torrance, as he battles demons left over from his time spent at the Overlook Hotel. The success of the 2017 It reboot would fast-track the production of a live-action Doctor Sleep adaptation, with Warner Bros. swiftly hiring Flanagan.

Flanagan adapted the novel for the screen himself, with Ewan McGregor cast as Danny and Rebecca Ferguson as primary antagonist Rose the Hat. The cast also includes Kyliegh Currant, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Jocelin Donahue, and Jacob Tremblay. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film would only gross $72.3 million against a budget of $55 million.

"Everything that I ever disliked about the Kubrick version of The Shining is redeemed for me here," King had, who famously hated the 1980 adaptation of his novel, told Entertainment Weekly after the film's release.

Doctor Sleep is streaming now on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.