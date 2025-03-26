15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition

Legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter says he "would love" to get back in the business of directing big-screen titles again, though he has a pretty serious non-negotiable as to the movies he'd consider working on...

When asked whether he has anything specific in the pipeline, the Halloween helmer candidly told Variety: "Plans? I don't know. I would love to direct again, given the right circumstances. But I'm not the same kid anymore who will do it for any amount of money.

"I can't back into a budget anymore," Carpenter, 77, continued. "I'm too old. It's too hard. But directing is the love of my life. I'll never stop loving that."

The sentiments echo what he said in an interview with Collider in 2019, when he told the publication that he'd only be keen to get back behind the camera if it was a project he liked and "budgeted correctly". He continued: "Nowadays they make these young directors do movies for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don't want to do that any more."

While he directed an episode of Peacock series John Carpenter's Suburban Screams from his home in 2023, Carpenter last feature-length flick was The Ward in 2010. Back in the late 1970s, he made Halloween, which he co-wrote with his producer partner Debra Hill for around $325,000. It took $70 million at the worldwide box office.

Later, Carpenter directed The Thing, from a $15 million budget, Starman (from a $24 million budget), and Prince of Darkness (from a $3 million budget).

In the years since The Ward, he's concentrated more on music, working on the soundtracks for David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy and Stephen King adaptation Firestarter. Recently, he agreed to score Bong Joon-ho's upcoming action horror, too.

