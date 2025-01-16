Stephen King isn't voting in this year's Oscars and thinks they should be canceled because of the LA fires

Stephen King has announced that he isn't casting any votes for the 2025 Oscars because of the fires devastating Los Angeles – and he thinks the ceremony should be canceled, too.

"Not voting in the Oscars this year," the author wrote on Bluesky . "IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire."

The fires are affecting several neighborhoods in LA, with the largest burning through more than 23,000 acres in the Palisades area. At least 25 people have died.

Although the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, set to occur on February 10 this year, has been canceled, the 2025 Oscars are still scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, March 2.

Nominations were originally meant to be announced on Friday, January 17, before being pushed back to Sunday, January 19, and again to Thursday, January 23. The Academy has also extended the voting period for members, and will now close on January 17.

King's work has been the subject of many movies, and next up is his short story The Monkey, which is being brought to screen by Longlegs director Osgood Perkins. Theo James plays twin brothers Hal and Bill, who witnessed a string of horrifying deaths as children after discovering their father's toy monkey in the attic.

After attempting to put their past behind them and going their separate ways, the brothers suddenly find themselves surrounded by death again as adults and are forced to reconcile to eliminate the monkey once and for all. The movie's cast also includes Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood.

The Monkey arrives in theaters on February 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.