The Witcher season 4 has another character with a brand-new look and, no, we’re not horsing around

First there was Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt parading off his new look and, now, another Witcher ‘character’ has a fresh (long) face to get used to. No more horseplay – let’s take a look at the new mane man on The Continent.

As per Redanian Intelligence, Geralt’s loyal steed Roach – previously portrayed by horses Zeus and Hector across the past three seasons – will be played by Pinocchio in The Witcher season 4. Take a look below.

Meet Pinocchio, Geralt's new Roach after Zeus (S1-S2) and Hector (S2-S3)Pinocchio, before dyeing his mane, was Yennefer and Cahir's getaway horse back in The Witcher Season 2 pic.twitter.com/9IicOhzKxCMay 23, 2024

As in the games and books, Roach is the name given to any of Geralt’s horses. In the second season of the Netflix series, the first iteration was killed after an assault from the monstrous Chernobog.

At the time, creator Lauren Hissrich told GamesRadar+, "One of the things I love about the books and the games is he continues to name his future horses Roach. I want to be able to start talking about that and who was Roach in his life and what happens when he loses his best friend. How does he gain a new one?"

"In terms of how we killed off Roach – I thought, if we’re going to do this, I want to make it part of the story," Hissrich said. "I don’t want Roach to die off-screen and no one ever mentions it."

That moment also included a short, sweet speech from Geralt – a scene that, according to Hissrich, former Geralt actor Henry Cavill wrote himself.

"It was wildly emotional… it really felt like saying goodbye to a character," Hissrich recalled. "We wanted to make sure that we honored it in the right way and that we made his death heroic."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Geralt – and a new Roach – will return in The Witcher season 4, with a forthcoming fifth season set to be the show’s last.

For more, check out the best shows on Netflix.