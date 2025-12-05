After the success of Fallout, Bethesda boss Todd Howard says an Elder Scrolls TV series "can't be ruled out"

Bethesda's venerable sci-fi RPG franchise Fallout has made a huge splash as an Amazon Prime streaming series, and now the video game studio's boss Todd Howard says its fantasy-focused Elder Scrolls series could be up next - but maybe not for a while.

Howard tells Eurogamer that he "can't rule in or rule out an Elder Scrolls thing in the future," but like the Fallout show, it might be a "10 year" process.

"I will say this, the Fallout journey was like a 10 year one," After Fallout 3, people were asking to do a movie or show for Fallout, and we really took our time. But, you never know. I think the impact of the show on Fallout as a franchise has been bigger than I expected, so it does make you think like 'hey, is there a path?'. But, nothing today… [and] I'm willing to say 'no' for a decade."

Howard also says he thinks Fallout is "more uniquely suited" to adaptation, with "more to say in its genre." That makes sense as any large-scale fantasy drama will inevitably draw comparisons to HBO Max's powerhouse Game of Thrones franchise, for better and for worse.

The Fallout show stands apart from many of its genre contemporaries with a somewhat twisted retro-futuristic take on the apocalypse. Bands of mutants and violent bandits roam an irradiated wasteland while Vault dwellers hide out in the apparent safety of '50s-style underground suburbias – that is, until characters like Ella Purnell's Lucy MacLean find themselves forced to leave those shelters.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, with new episodes following every week. For more, check out our picks for the best Fallout games, ranked.