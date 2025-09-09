Hannibal creator and Marvel star re-team for family-friendly horror about a hitman hired to take out a monster
"In some ways, it's Spielberg, a homage to those traumatic childhood films of the '80s, like Poltergeist and, particularly, Gremlins"
TV writer/showrunner Bryan Fuller has been behind some of the most beloved - but short-lived - shows of the early to mid '00s, including Dead Like Me, Pushing Daisies, and of course Hannibal. Now, Fuller is bringing his eccentric sensibilities to film, re-teaming with his Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen (via Variety).
Fuller's first film, titled Dust Bunny, stars Mikkelsen as a hitman hired by a 10-year-old girl named Aurora (Sophie Sloan) to kill the proverbial monster under her bed. But as you might expect, Mikkelsen's assassin is more than a bit skeptical that there's even a creature down there.
Here's the trailer for Dust Bunny:
"In some ways, it's Spielberg, a homage to those traumatic childhood films of the '80s, like Poltergeist and, particularly, Gremlins," Fuller says of Dust Bunny. "It was conceived and designed to be an Amazing Story story. But as we were developing it for Apple, it was getting noted to death, and there were a lot of stories that we had developed that weren't moving forward in the process at Apple. So I was like, ‘You know what, this would be a great movie.'"
Along with playing Hannibal Lecter in Fuller's all-too-brief original show for the fictional serial killer, Mads Mikkelsen portrayed the villainous Kaecilius in Marvel's first Doctor Strange film.
"Our first conversations were in reference to my previous work," Fuller continues, explaining his particularly unique creative process. "If Pushing Daisies is very sweet and Hannibal is very savory in terms of the color palette and lighting style, this has got to be mango chicken. It's got to be savory and sweet and have a really dynamic flavor profile. So we talked a lot about flavors as opposed to colors."
Dust Bunny also stars Sigourney Weaver. It releases in theaters December 5. For more, stay up to date on all the news about fantasy movies and horror movies.
