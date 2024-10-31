"At least one" Game of Thrones movie is reportedly in early development at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. reportedly has "at least one" Game of Thrones movie in early development.

According to sources at The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has been quietly developing one or more Game of Thrones film adaptations. THR reports the project is in very early development, meaning cast, director, and writer are still unknown, but the company is said to be keen on exploring the world of Westeros in movies.

Game of Thrones is a TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's wildly popular A Song of Ice and Fire book series, and it ran from 2011 to 2019 with a total of eight seasons. HBO followed up Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, a TV adaptation of Martin's book Fire & Blood, which focuses specifically on the Targaryen family and its division into two warring factions, the Greens and the Blacks. House of the Dragon season 2 concluded over the Summer and season 3 is expected to begin filming early next year. Finally, the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's novel of the same name, recently wrapped filming and is expected to premiere in 2025.

Had enough yet? Not so fast; there were also a handful of additional Game of Thrones spinoff TV series in various stages of development at HBO, including one starring Naomi Watts, another focused on Jon Snow, and another that would've taken place in Braavos, but those were all shelved or outright canceled.

