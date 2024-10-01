Netflix invites us back into the arena in new Squid Game season 2 trailer

Squid Game: Season 2 | Youâ€™re Invited | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Squid Game season 2 is returning very soon, and Netflix has unveiled a new teaser that invites us back into the arena.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Gong Yoo's salesman is seen preparing to recruit more players in the game. He readies those infamous red and blue envelopes, dons his suit, and steps out onto the train platform. Prepare for more unwitting participants in the deadliest games imaginable…

Squid Game season 1 ended with Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun determined to bring down the bloody games, and, judging by a previous teaser, it looks like this means re-entering the arena himself. How things will change for him now that he's back remains to be seen, but he has the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) in his sights. As for what games we might be seeing, that's still mostly a mystery, but, judging by season 1, we can expect more sinister twists on children's games.

A third season of the show has already been confirmed, and it's set to be the final installment in Netflix's most popular series ever. "I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote in the announcement. "The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man's] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Squid Game season 2 arrives this December 26. In the meantime, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.