Mad Men fans spot edit issues with HBO Max's 4K release, including crew members and visible vomit machines

The episodes are apparently all jumbled, too

Jon Hamm in Mad Men
(Image credit: AMC)

Mad Men fans were delighted when HBO announced back in November that it would be releasing the hit drama in 4K on Max the following month. Well, now it's streaming, but unfortunately the super sleek restoration seems to have come with some unexpected issues, including one heck of a post-production goof.

As pointed out by user b345tbr34th on Reddit and "Johnny" on Twitter, two crew members holding a fake vomit machine can be seen in a shot during the first season's seventh episode 'Red in the Face'. In the scene, John Slattery's Roger throws up in front of some clients after indulging himself at a boozy lunch and then being forced to climb the office's 23 flights of stairs. Obviously, Slattery couldn't puke on cue, so a little behind-the-scenes magic involving some sick-like substance and a tube had to be worked.

"If this was a true 4K remaster, which would involve rescanning the 35MM negative, any post production work done at the time, like digitally removing these crew members, would have to be re-done… or perhaps in this case, missed," added another.

