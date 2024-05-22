Jake Gyllenhaal takes the stand in tense new trailer for upcoming Apple crime thriller

Apple TV Plus has unveiled another tense trailer for Presumed Innocent – and the stakes are even higher this time around.

In the clip, which can be watched below, Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) is called into work one morning to learn that his colleague Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve) has been murdered – and Rusty is the prime suspect. Over the course of the gripping teaser, we learn that Rusty's relationship with Carolyn might've gone a bit deeper than just your everyday affair – and that his obsession with her puts him at the scene of the crime.

Per the official synopsis, the series "takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

The cast includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Chase Infiniti, O-T Fagbenle, Matthew Alan, and Gabby Beans. David E. Kelley (The Lincoln Lawyer, Big Little Lies) writes and directs with J.J Abrams producing under his Bad Robot Productions banner.

Apple's Presumed Innocent marks the the second adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling legal thriller novel of the same name, with the first being the wildly successful 1990 feature film starring Harrison Ford, Brian Dennehy, Raúl Juliá, Bonnie Bedelia, and Greta Scacchi.

Presumed Innocent is make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before releasing to Apple TV Plus on June 12. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.