A TV remake of a '90s cult classic movie has been canceled by Prime Video after only one season
Amazon's Cruel Intentions has been scrapped
Amazon Prime Video's Cruel Intentions joins the list of canceled TV shows in 2025, as the series has been scrapped after just one season, Variety reports.
The show premiered in November 2024 to mixed reviews, with a score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. The original 1999 movie of the same name also received a mixed critical reception upon release, but went on to become a cult classic. No such similar luck for the TV show, though, it seems.
Based on the 1999 movie of the same name (which in turn is based on Dangerous Liaisons, an 18th-century French novel), the series follows two step-siblings, Caroline and Lucien, who are willing to go to any lengths to maintain their power and reputation at their elite Washington DC college after a hazing incident gone wrong – including seducing the daughter of the US vice president.
Catherine Sarah Hook, who's currently starring in The White Lotus season 3, played Caroline, based on Sarah Michelle Gellar's character in the original movie. Boy Swallows World's Zac Burgess played Lucien, based on Ryan Phillippe's character, and Gossip Girl's Savannah Lee Smith was Annie, the VP's daughter, based on Reese Witherspoon's character.
The show had a long journey to the screen: it went into development in 2021 before being ordered to series in April 2023, but other small-screen adaptations had also been attempted in 1999 and 2016 to no avail.
Cruel Intentions season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows to add to your watchlist in 2025 and our round-up of the best shows on Prime Video.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Vikings creator is heading back to his Norse roots with this new historical drama on Amazon
The Walking Dead boss looks to squash hopes of The Ones Who Live season 2 – though that doesn't mean we won't ever see Rick and Michonne again