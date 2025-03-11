A TV remake of a '90s cult classic movie has been canceled by Prime Video after only one season

Amazon Prime Video's Cruel Intentions joins the list of canceled TV shows in 2025, as the series has been scrapped after just one season, Variety reports.

The show premiered in November 2024 to mixed reviews, with a score of 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. The original 1999 movie of the same name also received a mixed critical reception upon release, but went on to become a cult classic. No such similar luck for the TV show, though, it seems.

Based on the 1999 movie of the same name (which in turn is based on Dangerous Liaisons, an 18th-century French novel), the series follows two step-siblings, Caroline and Lucien, who are willing to go to any lengths to maintain their power and reputation at their elite Washington DC college after a hazing incident gone wrong – including seducing the daughter of the US vice president.

Catherine Sarah Hook, who's currently starring in The White Lotus season 3, played Caroline, based on Sarah Michelle Gellar's character in the original movie. Boy Swallows World's Zac Burgess played Lucien, based on Ryan Phillippe's character, and Gossip Girl's Savannah Lee Smith was Annie, the VP's daughter, based on Reese Witherspoon's character.

The show had a long journey to the screen: it went into development in 2021 before being ordered to series in April 2023, but other small-screen adaptations had also been attempted in 1999 and 2016 to no avail.

Cruel Intentions season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide to the best new TV shows to add to your watchlist in 2025 and our round-up of the best shows on Prime Video.