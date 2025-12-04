Wuthering Heights director wants her adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to be "this generation's Titanic"

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has a particular vision for her adaptation of the beloved novel, according to star Margot Robbie.

"It's a literary classic, visually stunning and emotionally resonant," Robbie told Vogue. "In one of our first conversations about this film, I asked Emerald what her dream outcome was. She said, 'I want this to be this generation's Titanic. I went to the cinema to watch Romeo & Juliet eight times and I was on the ground crying when I wasn't allowed to go back for a ninth. I want it to be that.'"

Romeo & Juliet is Baz Lurhmann's '96 classic. Titanic, of course, is James Cameron's epic romance/disaster movie, which shares a lot in common with the story of Romeo and Juliet, and follows star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose aboard the doomed ocean liner.

Robbie plays Cathy in the film, starring opposite Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff. Shazad Latif is Edgar Linton, while Alison Oliver is Isabella Linton, Charlotte Mellington is Young Cathy, and Owen Cooper is Young Heathcliff. Charli xcx provides an original soundtrack.

Wuthering Heights is adapted from Emily Brontë's Gothic novel of the same name, which is a classic of English literature and revolves around the tortured, forbidden connection between Cathy and Heathcliff, whose entanglement echoes through the generations.

"A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness," reads the film's logline.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on February 14, 2026. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming movies left of 2025 and beyond.