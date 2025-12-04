Wuthering Heights director wants her adaptation starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to be "this generation's Titanic"

News
By published

Emerald Fennell has high hopes for Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie as Cathy in Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has a particular vision for her adaptation of the beloved novel, according to star Margot Robbie.

"It's a literary classic, visually stunning and emotionally resonant," Robbie told Vogue. "In one of our first conversations about this film, I asked Emerald what her dream outcome was. She said, 'I want this to be this generation's Titanic. I went to the cinema to watch Romeo & Juliet eight times and I was on the ground crying when I wasn't allowed to go back for a ninth. I want it to be that.'"

Wuthering Heights is adapted from Emily Brontë's Gothic novel of the same name, which is a classic of English literature and revolves around the tortured, forbidden connection between Cathy and Heathcliff, whose entanglement echoes through the generations.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.