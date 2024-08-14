Wolfs director reveals he never told Brad Pitt and George Clooney who they were playing, he let them figure it out for themselves

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are two lone wolf professional fixers whose worlds collide when they're suddenly tasked with disposing of the same body. As one-sentence pitches go, there's plenty in Wolfs to catch your attention. Thankfully for director Jon Watts, there was a similar response when pitching the movie to his two big-name leads.

"'What if Michael Clayton got stuck with another Michael Clayton?'' And [George] was like, 'I get it. Let’s do it,'" Watts tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, August 15, which features Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on the cover.

Having envisaged the duo in the leading roles since the beginning, he wrote the script after his successful pitch, tailoring the characters to the stars. "I will say when I gave them the script, I didn’t specify who would play who. I let them figure that out on their own!" Watts said.

The exclusive image from Wolfs, which you can see above, sees the all-star team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt locked and loaded with a handgun and each wearing black leather jackets. But will they co-exist as the most unlikely of partnerships? It could be a very, very long night for the pair.

A Wolfs sequel has already been greenlit, which suggests that these two lone wolves may strike out from the pack once more.

Wolfs opens in cinemas on September 20. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, August 15.

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Martin Schoeller/Total Film/Cover Art Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

