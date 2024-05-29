Emma Stone dances and a dog drives a car in new trailer for Poor Things director's next movie

A new intriguing, foreboding trailer for Kinds of Kindness, the latest movie from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, has arrived – and it promises a suitably wacky triptych from the offbeat filmmaker.

Like previous teasers, this trailer doesn't give away much in terms of plot, but gives us some more snippets from each of the movie's three anthology stories, which will see the ensemble cast take on three different roles each. The clip opens with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Hunter Schafer standing over a patient's hospital bed. "This is it. Do you think you can do it?" Stone asks Schafer, and Schafer nods.

We also hear Plemons issue a warning: "Open your eyes and look clearly at what's going on around you," he says, as he ducks and hides behind a plant and a body is dragged through a doorway. "We might all be in danger."

The trailer also features both Stone and Margaret Qualley hitting Plemons, Stone dancing by a bright purple Mustang as someone sits abandoned in a wheelchair behind her, and multiple characters fainting, as well as glimpses at other characters played by Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamadou Athie. Oh, and there's a family of dogs driving a car, too.

Stone, Dafoe, and Qualley worked with Lanthimos on Poor Things, while Stone also starred in The Favourite. The director is also re-teaming with Efthimis Filippou to write the screenplay, who he previously collaborated with on Dogtooth, Alps, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

"Every time it's just great," Stone previously told GamesRadar+ when asked about working with Lanthimos again after Poor Things. "As we get to know each other more, it's easier, we have more of a shorthand. The material that he likes or that he writes or is drawn to, I find fascinating, and so it's always challenging and funny and just exciting to get to be on one of his sets and to work with him. A lot of the crew is the same, often a lot of the cast is the same, so it just sort of feels like a crazy little traveling theatre company."

Kinds of Kindness arrives in US theaters on June 21 and UK cinemas on June 28. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the horizon.