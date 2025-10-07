Benedict Cumberbatch is tormented by a giant crow in The Thing with Feathers – see the exclusive first poster

Benedict Cumberbatch's new movie, The Thing With Feathers, is heading to cinemas next month, and GamesRadar+ has an exclusive first look at the new movie's official poster.

An adaptation of Max Porter’s award-winning Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, the upcoming British film explores grief through psychological drama and horror elements, as the protagonist copes with a terrible loss and overwhelming family responsibilities. The film is set to be released on November 21.

(Image credit: Vue Lumière)

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "Following the death of his wife, a young father's hold on reality crumbles and a strange presence begins to stalk him from the shadowy recesses of the apartment he shares with his two young sons. A man-like crow, seemingly brought to life from the father's work as an illustrator, is about to become a very real part of all of their lives, ultimately guiding them towards the new shape their family must take."

You can check out the first official trailer below, which teases Cumberbatch's critically-acclaimed performance:

The Thing with Feathers | Official Trailer | In Theaters November 28 - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Dylan Southern, The Thing with Feathers premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival a month later. Now there's only a little over a month left to wait until audiences get to see it on the big screen everywhere.

Elsewhere, Cumberbatch is rumoured to be returning as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, as well as the follow-up sequel Avengers: Secret Wars, although he hasn't been officially announced yet. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed this year that more cast members will be included alongside those already announced, and Cumberbatch has a good chance to be among them.

For more, check out our guides on all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.