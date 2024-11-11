The Penguin has now come to a climactic finish on HBO, bringing Oz Cobb's origin story as Gotham's new criminal kingpin to a close. The season finale ties up several loose ends for The Batman spin-off that has focused on the ongoing struggle for power between Sofia Gigante (formerly Falcone) and The Penguin. Now, finally, we have some answers.

However, given that the series leads directly into The Batman 2, which is due out in 2026, you'd be forgiven for wondering if there are any The Penguin post-credits Easter eggs to set that up. Well, you're in the right place, as we've taken a deep dive into everything you need to know below. Be warned though, we're getting into major spoiler territory from here on out.

Does The Penguin finale have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: HBO/SKY)

No, there is no post-credits scene at the end of The Penguin episode 8. Instead, the normal main animated credits run before transitioning into the main non-stylized credits. The Batman spin-off instead uses its main episode to set up the future of the Matt Reeves universe and the upcoming The Batman 2.

After Oz has successfully wrestled control of Gotham from Sofia, and sent her packing back to Arkham, he heads to his penthouse where he's moved his mother. She's in a vegetative state, but that doesn't stop Oz dreaming. He hires his girlfriend to dress up like his mother as the pair dance around the living room. Yikes.

"Gotham's yours sweetheart," she tells him, "Nothing's standing in your way now." "You're goddam right," replies Oz, before the camera pans out and we see a very familiar light shining in the night sky. Yes, that's the Bat Signal, teasing just who might be able to stop Oz after all…

That wasn't the only set up for The Batman 2 included in the finale, either. Earlier on when Sofia is sitting in Arkham, she receives a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle. Now, while we don't know exactly what it says, it seems pretty certain Sofia and Catwoman have some unfinished business.

