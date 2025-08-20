Peacemaker season 2: The comic history of Rick Flag, Sr., the secret agent who's out for Peacemaker's blood

Actor Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr. is fast on his way to becoming a central character in the new cinematic DC Universe, with the character having appeared in all three of the official DC Universe projects so far - Creature Commandos, Superman, and the upcoming Peacemaker season 2 - serving as narrative connective tissue.

Though Rick Flag, Sr. isn't quite so widely prominent in comics, he does have a history that closely reflects what's been shown on screen so far, including his association with Amanda Waller and Task Force X. And, just like in the movies, he's got a son, Rick Flag, Jr., who is also part of the so-called Suicide Squad.

Rick Flag, Sr. in comics

(Image credit: DC)

Richard Montgomery Flag, Sr. first appeared in 1987's Secret Origins #14 by writer John Ostrander and artist Luke McDonnell. Flag was established as the no-nonsense field leader of Task Force X, nicknamed the Suicide Squad, a team of supervillains undertaking black-ops missions for the government in order to eventually earn their freedom - just like in the movies.

At the time, the military side of Task Force X was known as 'Argent,' a name that bears some resemblance to the DCU's Argus. A WWII fighter pilot turned intelligence agent, Rick Flag Sr's time with the so-called Suicide Squad lasted for decades of continuity - though only pages in the real world, as he ultimately sacrificed himself in the same issue in which he debuted.

He was subsequently replaced by his son Richard Rogers Flag, Jr., who took over as the field leader of Task Force X, recruited personally by Amanda Waller. Rick Flag, Jr. had a slightly different relationship with the Suicide Squad, eventually bonding with several of the members.

Interestingly enough, Rick Flag, Jr. actually dates back to 1959, where he debuted in The Brave and the Bold #25 as the leader of the Suicide Squad, which was originally comprised of soldiers rather than supervillains. This means that he actually predates his own father as a character by almost 30 years.

Rick Flag, Jr. also died in action in 1989's Suicide Squad #26, though he was resurrected almost 20 years later in 2007's Suicide Squad #1.

Rick Flag, Sr. in the cinematic DC Universe

(Image credit: DC Studios)

In movies, it's Rick Flag, Jr., played by Joel Kinnaman, who first dies in action, killed by Peacemaker in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn has described the events of that movie as something of an "imperfect memory," leaving himself some leeway to pick and choose which of the film's events and characters will carry over to the rebooted DC Universe. But one thing that's certain is that Rick Flag, Jr.'s death at the hands of Peacemaker is still an important moment in the new DCU.

At the same time, Rick Flag, Sr. has risen to prominence as the only character to appear in Creature Commandos, Superman, and the impending Peacemaker season 2. His role in Creature Commandos is similar to his son's mission with Task Force X, taking over as field leader of Task Force M, a group of monstrous agents assembled by Amanda Waller.

In Flag's most recent appearances, he's been shown as a higher up agent of Argus, having been promoted after Waller's disgrace in Peacemaker season 1, which ended with her daughter Leota Adebayo exposing her secret ops.

In his capacity with Argus, Rick Flag, Sr. appeared in Superman, helping assess the Kryptonian hero's potential threat to Earth and taking him into custody after he surrenders himself. Now, in Peacemaker season 2, Flag will serve as one of the show's main antagonists, seeking revenge on Peacemaker for killing his son.

Will Flag be successful in taking down the violent vigilante? We'll have to find out when Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 25, with new episodes following each week. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.