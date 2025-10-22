Lanterns star says the Green Lanterns Corps characters are "extremely relatable" because they "embrace their flaws in a way that is beautiful"

News
By published

Aaron Pierre confirms that Lanterns has wrapped

Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns.
(Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO Max)

Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart in the upcoming DC TV show Lanterns, has given an update on the show.

"We recently wrapped Lanterns. It was an enormous shoot. It was of a grand scale in every sense of the word," Pierre told Esquire, before sharing his gratitude about the experience.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.