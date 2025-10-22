Lanterns star says the Green Lanterns Corps characters are "extremely relatable" because they "embrace their flaws in a way that is beautiful"

Aaron Pierre, who plays John Stewart in the upcoming DC TV show Lanterns, has given an update on the show.

"We recently wrapped Lanterns. It was an enormous shoot. It was of a grand scale in every sense of the word," Pierre told Esquire, before sharing his gratitude about the experience.

Pierre also shared his thoughts on the Green Lanterns Corps themselves, and just what makes them relatable.

"One of the things that I love the most about the Lantern Corps is that, yes, they are heroes. Yes, they are celebrated and championed as such, but they embrace their flaws in a way that is beautiful. That makes them extremely relatable. We would often have this conversation on set. I feel like, knowing what I know and what we've done with this season, even if I wasn't part of it, I would watch it and say, 'I know those guys. In real life, I know those guys,'" he explained.

"That's a really beautiful thing, that there's an access point to these heroes," he continued. "There are multiple access points to these heroes, because they are flawed and they embrace their flaws and they don't shy away from their flaws. They do their best to redeem themselves actively, consciously. When you watch it, it almost makes you go, 'You know what? If I can just figure out where to get my application, I could be in the Green Lantern Corps. The training would be intense, and the responsibility would be enormous, but I might be able to just apply for this and have a go.' There's just a relatability to it that is beautiful. Hopefully that resonates with everybody."

Along with Pierre, Lanterns will star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (returning from Superman and Peacemaker season 2), and Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro. Other cast members include Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Laura Linney.

The show will follow Hal Jordan, who is approaching retirement, as he trains new Lantern Corps recruit John Stewart.

Lanterns is set to release in 2026, along with the next DC movie, Supergirl. You can keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the studio has in store.